Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 41,050 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of HNI worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in HNI in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 701.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HNI by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HNI shares. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of HNI opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.57.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.