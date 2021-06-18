Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 64,237 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,237 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Genpact by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

