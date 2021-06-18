Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,483 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Columbia Financial worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Columbia Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 306,790 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Columbia Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Columbia Financial by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Columbia Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.