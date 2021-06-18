Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of 1st Source worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $168,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Source stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $51.01.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

