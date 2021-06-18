Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,527 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after acquiring an additional 631,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

