Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Acceleron Pharma worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 222.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN opened at $127.32 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $146.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.32.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XLRN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

