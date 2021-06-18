Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,824 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.01% of Accolade worth $75,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Accolade by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 76,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.