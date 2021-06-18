ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Up 19.7% in May

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $243.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.11. ACNB has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACNB by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACNB by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ACNB by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

