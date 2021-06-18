ACoconut (AC) Price Down 15.9% This Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $140,601.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00056045 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 120.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.