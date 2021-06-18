Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Update

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 10,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $72,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 123.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.19 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

