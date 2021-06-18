Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE AYI opened at $181.99 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after acquiring an additional 310,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

