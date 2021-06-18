Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.45. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 16,085 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $325.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter worth about $409,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

