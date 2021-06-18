Add.xyz (ADD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,482.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $3,482.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00058312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00723165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00083578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

ADD is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

