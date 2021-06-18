AdEx Network Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001586 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $68.27 million and $4.47 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00736805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00083506 BTC.

About AdEx Network

ADX is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 129,783,127 coins and its circulating supply is 122,640,651 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.