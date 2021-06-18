ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 543,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 13th total of 458,300 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

NASDAQ ADTX opened at $2.82 on Friday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Analysts forecast that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

