ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Trading Up 1.1%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL)’s share price was up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €12.88 ($15.15) and last traded at €12.88 ($15.15). Approximately 1,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.74 ($14.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47.

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

