Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $625.00 at Evercore ISI

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $551.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $413.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.36. The firm has a market cap of $263.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

