Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $660.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $595.00 to $660.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $551.36 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $413.00 and a one year high of $561.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $506.27. The stock has a market cap of $263.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

