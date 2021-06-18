Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of Advance Auto Parts worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $170,946,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 912,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $194.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

