aelf Reaches Market Cap of $104.94 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00102912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00024777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.55 or 0.00733084 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

