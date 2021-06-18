Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to report sales of $535.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $539.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.44 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $512.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $140,298,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $122,333,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $64,582,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 913,461 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

