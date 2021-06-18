Aeternity Hits Market Cap of $47.65 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $47.65 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 283.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 98.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00196129 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00034860 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 384,515,984 coins and its circulating supply is 338,695,040 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

