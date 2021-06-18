Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFYA. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Afya alerts:

AFYA opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26. Afya has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Afya by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Afya by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Afya in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Afya by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Afya by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.