Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.47 million.

Agrify stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 267,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,517. Agrify has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 11.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agrify will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AGFY has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

