Aidos Kuneen Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,857.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,250.41 or 0.06275912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.71 or 0.01580430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.45 or 0.00439089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00147423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.32 or 0.00756647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00440112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00371565 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

