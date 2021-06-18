Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $78.70 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,603.46 or 1.00007351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00034374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00431569 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.87 or 0.00333883 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.16 or 0.00767297 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00073150 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003432 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,335,145 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

