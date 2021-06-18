Airbloc (ABL) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Airbloc has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $16,588.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Airbloc has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00715959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00082366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042296 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

