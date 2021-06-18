Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in May

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 892.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIXXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $26.82 on Friday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

