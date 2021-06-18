Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,416 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 102,378 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Akamai Technologies worth $56,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

AKAM opened at $116.78 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,594 shares of company stock worth $7,473,364. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

