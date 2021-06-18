Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 13th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 224.0 days.
Aker ASA stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.60. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $87.00.
Aker ASA Company Profile
