Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Up 5%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 4,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 145,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

