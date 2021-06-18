Alchemy Pay Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $654,638.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00368493 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00149818 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00226181 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004298 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

