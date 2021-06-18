Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,289 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.21% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $52,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARE opened at $183.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

