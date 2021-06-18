Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.30% of Align Technology worth $135,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $255,253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $613.33 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.11 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $591.92.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

