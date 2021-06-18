Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

