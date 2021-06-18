Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $37.46 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,663 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.14% of The Kroger worth $37,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

