Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.68% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $84,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $127,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 6,799.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $24.69 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.63.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.