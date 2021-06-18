Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Trading Up 4.1%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 3,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 314,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $727.47 million, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.61.
Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
