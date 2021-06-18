Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Trading Up 4.1%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 3,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 314,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $727.47 million, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.