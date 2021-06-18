AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $204.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $217,538.28 and approximately $204.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00056269 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001299 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 120.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.