Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002133 BTC on major exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00059557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00136914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00184288 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.23 or 0.00896415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,253.14 or 1.00229983 BTC.

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

