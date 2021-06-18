Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading 4.8% Higher

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and last traded at GBX 1,520 ($19.86). 50,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 61,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,450 ($18.94).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,506.86. The stock has a market cap of £622.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84.

In related news, insider Vijay Thakrar purchased 1,248 shares of Alpha FX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,905.60 ($26,006.79).

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

