Alpha Impact Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,366.00 (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $860,674.17 and approximately $22,366.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00135160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00180301 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.00871957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,567.43 or 1.00029021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

