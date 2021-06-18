Alpha Quark Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $208,339.00 (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $29.95 million and approximately $208,339.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00005599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.25 or 0.00736206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00083078 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,960,943 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

