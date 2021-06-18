Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 278.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,339 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $388,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $19.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,508.13. 51,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,381. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,543.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,374.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

