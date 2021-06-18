Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,515 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $410,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $26.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,500.87. The company had a trading volume of 45,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,381. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,543.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,374.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

