Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Martingale Asset Management L P’s 2nd Largest Position

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $135,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $26.46 on Friday, hitting $2,408.41. 48,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,455.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,330.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

