Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is WS Management Lllp’s 4th Largest Position

WS Management Lllp boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 162.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.1% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $17.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,417.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,330.16. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

