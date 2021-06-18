Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $15.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,419.73. The stock had a trading volume of 68,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,455.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,330.16. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

