Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,878 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $183,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $24.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,410.34. 51,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,330.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,455.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

