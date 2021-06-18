Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,920,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 194,309 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.44% of Alphabet worth $6,023,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $22.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,411.98. 55,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,330.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,455.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

